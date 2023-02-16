The Madison County Board voted Wednesday to reject a couple of board chair Kurt Prenzler’s appointments and deny Prenzler’s call to remove a Metro East Sanitary District commissioner.
Prenzler wanted Doc Holliday of Alton appointed to the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. He sought to have Charlotte Dixon removed from the Metro East Sanitary District’s board and replaced with Randall Presswood.
On the law enforcement commission appointment, Kurt Prenzler said he sought to appoint Doc Holliday to fill the vacancy created by member Bill Meyer’s death. Prenzler said he received interest from Holliday, Terry Eaker, and Paul Nicolussi. He chose Holliday after some consultation.
Sheriff Jeff Connor backed Eaker for the job, citing his experience as an auxiliary police officer.
Board members voted 15-8 to deny Holliday’s appointment.
As for removing Charlotte Dixon as a sanitary district commissioner, Prenzler said her term expired at the end of the year and she refuses to step down. He said it’s not personal, but it’s about policy.
Prenzler wants the sanitary district board’s compensation to come into line with that of county board members. He specifically objects to the health insurance part commissioners get.
The board voted 18-6 to not remove Dixon.
As for Randall Presswood’s appointment to replace Dixon, some members said despite his level of expertise with flooding matters, he has a conflict of interest because a family member is employed with the district. The board voted 17-6 to deny his appointment.
The board did vote Wednesday night to approve Frank Dickerson's appointment to serve as district 3 county board member until December 2, 2024. Dickerson succeeds the late Bill Meyer.