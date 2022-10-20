The Madison County state’s attorney’s office is being asked to look into claims that county board chair Kurt Prenzler has solicited donations in exchange for political appointments.
Board member Eric Foster of Granite City alleged during Wednesday night’s board meeting that he was on a fishing trip with one person Prenzler called June 10th.
Foster said his source is willing to file a formal complaint.
Prenzler denied the exchange happened in the way Foster described. He said he’s willing to match his credibility with the accuser, “any day of the week.”
State’s Attorney Tom Haine was not at Wednesday’s county board meeting and hasn’t commented yet on the request for investigation.