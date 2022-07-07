After four attempts were made by Madison County Board Chair Kurt Prenzler to halt consideration of an ordinance to reign-in some of the chair’s powers in hiring and firing employees, the board voted 19-6 Wednesday night to adopt the ordinance.
It was endorsed by each of the other GOP countywide officeholders a day ahead of the meeting, saying the chair position needs oversight.
After the vote, Prenzler told the Big Z he was disappointed in the outcome, and how the meeting was called so quickly after the primary election.
Republican board member Mike Babcock of Bethalto spoke the longest of any members at the meeting. He said the ordinance does not mean Prenzler is being impeached. Babcock then referred to personnel lawsuits filed against the county, naming Prenzler.
Several of the five public speakers at the meeting accused the board of overstepping its bounds, saying Prenzler was elected by the people as chair and should be allowed to do the job he was chosen to do.