Madison County Seal.jpg

Established in 2000, the Madison County PEP Grant will soon hand out $1.3 million in funding for various park and recreation projects around the county. Money for the grants come from a one-tenth of one percent sales tax. The Madison County Board approved the issue last Wednesday.

Madison County Board member Stacey Pace tells The Big Z they have invested in every park in Madison County.

Pace - PEP 2.mp3

Other projects include senior center renovations, picnic tables, outdoor fitness equipment, barbecue grills, portable scoreboards, mowers and more. The PEP grants range between $15,000 and $138,000. The funding is combined with city, village, township, and park district funds to finance projects.