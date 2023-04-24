Established in 2000, the Madison County PEP Grant will soon hand out $1.3 million in funding for various park and recreation projects around the county. Money for the grants come from a one-tenth of one percent sales tax. The Madison County Board approved the issue last Wednesday.
Madison County Board member Stacey Pace tells The Big Z they have invested in every park in Madison County.
Other projects include senior center renovations, picnic tables, outdoor fitness equipment, barbecue grills, portable scoreboards, mowers and more. The PEP grants range between $15,000 and $138,000. The funding is combined with city, village, township, and park district funds to finance projects.