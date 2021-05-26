Madison County Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics are expanding again.
Eleven of 13 districts will host vaccine clinic sites within their district. The first school district clinic was in Madison at Long Elementary School on May 15 with 92 people being vaccinated, of which 34 were younger than 18. MCHD conducted a clinic at Granite City High School on Tuesday with 204 people getting vaccinated, including 125 people younger than 18.
Since May 13, when MCHD began vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds, MCHD vaccinated 1,126 people ages 12-15. Since the beginning of vaccinations, MCHD has vaccinated 2,632 people ages 16-17, and 1,126 people ages 12-15.
The school district locations are open to the public regardless of where people live, work, or attend school. Each site will have the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine (ages 12-17 must have a parent or guardian with them). Appointments are preferred; walk-ins are welcome. School district clinics are set through early July with two dates per site. Each school district clinic is open 3:30-7:30 p.m. Long Elementary School in Madison has a second clinic from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
The COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for vaccinations of 12- to 17-year-olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors do not need an ID or birth certificate; however, parents or guardians will be asked to show their ID. The COVID-19 Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are only approved for those 18 and older.
Sites are open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. unless noted:
- Triad High School, Troy – May 27
- Trimpe Middle School, Bethalto – June 2
- Alton High School, Alton – June 3
- Long Elementary School, Madison (second clinic) – June 5 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Collinsville Middle School, Collinsville – June 7
- Liberty Middle School, Edwardsville – June 8
- Highland Primary School, Highland – June 9
- Granite City High School, Granite City (second clinic) – June 14
- East Alton Middle School (hosted by East Alton School District, Wood River-Hartford School District, and East Alton-Wood River Community High School District) – June 16
- Triad High School, Troy – June 17
- Trimpe Middle School, Bethalto – June 23
- Alton High School, Alton – June 24
- Collinsville Middle School, Collinsville – June 28
- Liberty Middle School, Edwardsville – June 29
- Highland Primary School, Highland – June 30
- East Alton Middle School (hosted by East Alton School District, Wood River-Hartford School District, and East Alton-Wood River Community High School District) – July 7
Links to schedule appointments for the clinics are at madisonchd.org. Click on the green appointments bar at the top of homepage for vaccine site links.
For more information, call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.