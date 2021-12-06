An employee of Mac's Time Out in downtown Alton is recovering after suffering serious injuries Saturday night in a stabbing at the bar. The altercation happened just after 10pm as several Alton Police officers responded to a call about a large fight, allegedly stemming from at least one bar patron being under 21.
It was during that altercation that the employee was stabbed. Many of the participants in the fight attempted to flee the scene, but were detained by police, who were already patrolling the downtown area. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Charged with Aggravated Battery is 18-year-old Keyion E. Robinson of the 800 block of Oakwood Estates. He could face additional charges for allegedly being in the tavern as a minor, according to information from the Alton Police Department.