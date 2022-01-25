Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is planning a trip to the Metro East on Wednesday. She will visit students on the SIUE campus as the nation grapples with a national teacher shortage, tour Scott Air Force Base and its training programs, and meet with Jackie Joyner Kersee to discuss workforce development in marginalized communities.
Lt. Governor Stratton plans to stop by local shops and restaurants to support small businesses. “I’m excited to return to the Metro East Area,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “It is an important region in our state and is rich with history, home to top colleges and universities, one of the best Air Force Bases in the nation, and community stakeholders doing work to make a difference.”