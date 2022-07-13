Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton spoke to a US Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday about the impact of the Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion. As part of a panel, Lieutenant Governor Stratton talked about the deadly consequences of reversing Roe-v-Wade, especially for women of color who have higher maternal mortality rates.
She also discussed other ramifications including poverty and housing instability.
Stratton urged senators and the Biden administration to use every resource possible to protect reproductive rights and said Illinois is bracing for an increase in out of state residents seeking an abortion.