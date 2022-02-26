Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, has announced the county's annual Tax Sale resulted in the lowest penalty rate in county history. The rate averaged .43%, which Slusser says is the lowest rate ever recorded in the county.
There were 40 tax buyers taking part this year, purchasing the taxes on 2,397 parcels. Slusser tells The Big Z this is good news for county residents.
Illinois requires an annual tax sale to collect delinquent taxes which are then distributed throughout their taxing districts. These tax sales or auctions allow taxing entities such as schools, libraries, fire departments, townships and more to receive state funds levied for that year. If you have questions about the Tax Sale, contact the Treasurer’s Office at 618-692-6260.