Water levels on the Mississippi River are low, causing trouble for farmers and shippers who move grain down the river at harvest. With lower water conditions, barges are being loaded lighter to avoid grounding and shippers aren’t moving as many barges down the river at once.
It has left the river system less efficient, and Mike Steenhoek with the Soy Transportation Collation says it makes it more expensive to move grain and other freight.
Just about the only thing that will solve the low water situation on the river is rainfall – and for now the extended forecast around the Midwest shows that October starting out dry.