The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial is celebrating Lovejoy week and on Wednesday, you are invited to take part in a Lovejoy Day ceremony in the Alton City Cemetery at the Lovejoy Monument at noon. The celebration recognizes the efforts of Elijah Lovejoy an abolitionist minister and newspaper owner who was killed by an angry mob in Alton in 1837.
Ed Gray, a trustee of the Lovejoy Memorial, tells the Big Z Lovejoy is always held on November 9, as that is the day he was killed.
On Thursday the annual meeting will be held at Alton High School, and the annual Vesper Service is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of 4th and Alby Streets at 4pm.