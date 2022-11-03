The annual Elijah P. Lovejoy Week in Alton begins tonight at 7pm with a music festival at the Alton High School gymnasium. Performing will be the East Elementary School Chorus, the Alton Middle School Honor Choir, the Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra, the Alton High School Chamber Singers, and the Lewis & Clark Community College Jazz Band.
Lovejoy has been referred to by some as the first casualty of the Civil War, having been killed on the banks of the Mississippi River in Alton. Lovejoy Trustee Ed Gray tells The Big Z why it’s important to continue to remember the life of Lovejoy.
There are plenty of other events as part of Lovejoy Week, including the annual dinner, and Lovejoy Day on November 9 at the Lovejoy Monument and the Vesper Service on November 13. You can get more information on any of these events by calling 466-9240.