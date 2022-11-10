Lovejoy Day 2022

Members of Alton High School ROTC present the colors at Lovejoy Day ceremony on November 9, 2022 in Alton City Cemetery (Brad Choat photo)

It’s “Lovejoy Week” in the city of Alton. It’s been 185 years since newspaper editor Elijah P. Lovejoy was killed by a mob while advocating freedom of the press and freedom from slavery.

A small gathering took advantage of the warm sunshine Wednesday afternoon to remember the legacy of Lovejoy at his monument in Alton City Cemetery.

This year’s guest speaker was Hayner Public Library District employee and historian Lacy McDonald. She spoke about the research she did on the trustees of the Lovejoy Memorial.

Lovejoy Wreath Laying

Bonnie Fox & Edmond Gray place a wreath during Lovejoy Day 2022 ceremony

Lovejoy Memorial Board President Bonnie Fox joined Lovejoy Gravesite Trustee Edmond Gray in placing a memorial wreath during the ceremony.

The Big Z asked Fox afterward what Elijah Lovejoy might think of society today…

Lovejoy Week concludes on Sunday November 13th with a vesper service at First Presbyterian Church in Alton, starting at four in the afternoon.

Lovejoy Monument

The top of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Monument (Brad Choat photo)