You are invited to take a trip through the history of Alton and the Jacoby Arts Center beginning today with the opening of “Love Letter to Jacoby.” The building was a furniture store from 1883 – 1998. This exhibit will feature a “bossanova-like furniture store vibe.”
The show is the work of local artists Michael Snider and Jenna Muscarella. Jacoby’s Hannah Bing tells The Big Z this will be a trip down memory lane.
Friday's opening night starts with an artist talk at 5:30pm, followed by the opening reception from 6-8pm. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday 10am-5pm, and Sunday 12-4pm. The show runs through March 18.