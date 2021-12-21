Residents all over central Illinois were wondering what the loud boom was on Tuesday morning. It’s been confirmed by the FAA and Boeing that it was an F-15 fighter plane breaking the sound barrier. The flight originated in St. Louis and course corrected over central Illinois and in doing so passed the speed of sound.
A flight tracking site on the internet shows the top speed of the plane over 1140 miles an hour. The boom was heard over multiple counites. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency says in a release the boom resulted in a multi-agency response to identify the sound. No damage on the ground has been reported.