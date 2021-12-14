Tornado at Amazon 12-10-21

Damage at Amazon Friday night (Photo: Penny Price)

While tornadoes are not unheard of in December, they are not a regular occurrence. To have a number of storms from the same system cause the widespread damage seen Friday across Illinois and surrounding states required a specific set of circumstances to come together, according to at least one weather expert.

Big Z Media Meteorologist Mike Roberts tells the Big Z how it all developed.

Roberts - Tornado Science.mp3

He says we are living in an era with a changing climate, which is responsible for more severe storms in recent years.