While tornadoes are not unheard of in December, they are not a regular occurrence. To have a number of storms from the same system cause the widespread damage seen Friday across Illinois and surrounding states required a specific set of circumstances to come together, according to at least one weather expert.
Big Z Media Meteorologist Mike Roberts tells the Big Z how it all developed.
He says we are living in an era with a changing climate, which is responsible for more severe storms in recent years.