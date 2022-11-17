With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term.
They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
Malone said he’s served for 14 years. He said he’ll look forward to not having to hear his grandkids ask if he has any meetings tonight.
Walters called his 16.5 years on the county board “great” ones, and thanked the elected officials and county employees…
Among the others leaving the board is newly-elected state senator Erica Harriss of Glen Carbon. She said she came to the board six years ago with a goal of reducing property taxes and is proud to have helped accomplish that goal.
Gussie Glasper of Madison is leaving the county board after 20 years.
Republicans will now hold an 18-8 majority on the Madison County Board.