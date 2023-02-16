A local student from St. Mary’s Elementary school in Alton has been chosen as a finalist in a national art contest. Addie Campell was selected for grades 4-6 for her piece in the Artsonia Artist of the Week competition.
The contest is held weekly from Labor Day to Memorial Day with winners being awarded a plaque, a $50 Blick Art Materials gift certificate and they will be featured on the Artsonia homepage. Each winner’s art teacher is also awarded a $100 Blick Art Materials gift certificate. Voting is open to the general public every Wednesday-Saturday, with the winners from each age group being announced on Sunday. You can vote for Addie through February 18th by clicking the link below: