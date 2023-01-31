A number of accidents and fender benders Sunday night into Monday morning were caused by light freezing precipitation that was a little more than what some road crews expected. It doesn’t take much ice on the roads to cause problems, and Sunday’s icing backed up traffic for miles on area interstates – mostly in Missouri.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the city is rethinking its plan for treating the roads.
Any time wintry precipitation falls, you are asked to stay home if you can, reduce speed and allow for plenty of room if you can’t, and check road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.