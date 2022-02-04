The snow has stopped and now it’s time for digging out in the aftermath of a winter storm. Some areas of the state received over a foot of snow. Locally, the main roads are passable in most places, but road crews are still working in less-than-ideal conditions with frigid temperatures and the potential for strong winds.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z they’ve been concentrating on the main roads since the start of the storm. As for your neighborhood:
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe thinks it will be mid-morning Friday before you see a big improvement on state-maintained roads.
The strong north winds made it difficult to keep east-west roads clear on Thursday, as many would drift shut shortly after the plows went through.
Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking motorists to limit travel today if possible so crews can continue to make progress on the roads in the St. Louis area.