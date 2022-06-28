Are you a so-called starving artist? Would you like to have your work displayed on the side of a busy restaurant building? Martin’s Tunes and Eats in Wood River is hosting a contest for one artist to paint the side of their building and create a Community Wall.
Martin’s spokesperson Toni Daniel tells The Big Z the story behind the contest:
She says there will be support for paint costs and prizes for the top three artists in the contest.
Details about how to enter are still being worked out. You can contact Daniels for further information as it becomes available at djtonitonitoni@gmail.com