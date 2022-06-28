Martin's Wall mural.jpg

Are you a so-called starving artist? Would you like to have your work displayed on the side of a busy restaurant building? Martin’s Tunes and Eats in Wood River is hosting a contest for one artist to paint the side of their building and create a Community Wall.

Martin’s spokesperson Toni Daniel tells The Big Z the story behind the contest:

Daniel - Paint a mural.mp3

She says there will be support for paint costs and prizes for the top three artists in the contest.

Daniel - Prizes.mp3

Details about how to enter are still being worked out. You can contact Daniels for further information as it becomes available at djtonitonitoni@gmail.com