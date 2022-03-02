As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, a local professor with Ukrainian roots is keeping a close eye on the struggles in her native land. Dr. Sophia Wilson is a professor at SIU – Edwardsville and says the war has impacted Ukrainians throughout their country, as people are spending days in makeshift bomb shelters, dealing with toxic smoke from intentionally-set fires from Russian missile attacks.
She says the Russians are using war crimes as a strategy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced their deterrence forces, which includes nuclear arms, on high alert. Ukrainians are reportedly putting up a fierce fight, slowing the advance of Russian troops. The U.N. says hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled Ukraine since the start of the war. Dr. Wilson is putting the finishing touches on her book project on The Ukrainian Maidan Revolution and the consequences in the years since the 2014-14 event.