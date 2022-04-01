When it comes to cell phones, police around the state want you to "Drop It and Drive." A campaign focused on distracted driving awareness has been launched across Illinois. In support of this effort, the Alton Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies around Illinois the entire month of April.
Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido tells The Big Z you can expect increased patrols and enforcement zones the entire month of April. The Alton Police Department will be ticketing drivers who text or use their cell phones while driving.
All uses of cell phones in work and school zones are prohibited. The use of any electronic device to text, email, access the internet or otherwise communicate electronically while driving is prohibited in Illinois.