A local organization with ties to Florida is getting ready to hit the road for the Sunshine State Sunday morning with a truckload of supplies. You can donate to the effort through the end of the day Saturday, as Churches on the Street has set up shop at 209 Old St. Louis Road in Wood River.
That’s about a quarter-mile south of the “golf ball” but on the opposite side of the road. Churches on the Street Executive Director Angela Valdez tells the Big Z they will be there until about 7pm tonight (Friday) and from 9am – 5pm Saturday.
Here's that link: https://www.facebook.com/ChurchesontheStreetsSTL/ She says the need is great.
Requested items:
Large roof Tarps
Flashlights
Batteries
Industrial extension cords
Work gloves
Heavy contractor trash bags
Sanitizer wipes
Ladders
Bleach
Sprayers
Cleaning towels
Wet wipes
Toilet paper
Paper towels
Dog food
Cat food
5 gallon buckets with lids
Roofing nails
Ladders
Hammers
First aid items:
Bandages
Gauze
Antibiotic ointment
Peroxide
Bandaids
Diapers
Baby wipes
Toddler and baby food
Prepackaged foods non-perishable
Gallon bottles of water
You can make a tax-deductible monetary donation through PayPal to ChurchesOnTheStreets@gmail.com
You can give on the website at churchesonthestreets.com, click the donate button and follow the prompts.
You can also mail a check
COTS
P. O. Box 602
Wood River, IL 62095
Listen to the full interview with Valdez here: