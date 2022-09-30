Churches on the Streets.jpg

A local organization with ties to Florida is getting ready to hit the road for the Sunshine State Sunday morning with a truckload of supplies. You can donate to the effort through the end of the day Saturday, as Churches on the Street has set up shop at 209 Old St. Louis Road in Wood River.

That’s about a quarter-mile south of the “golf ball” but on the opposite side of the road. Churches on the Street Executive Director Angela Valdez tells the Big Z they will be there until about 7pm tonight (Friday) and from 9am – 5pm Saturday.

Valdez - Location.mp3

Here's that link: https://www.facebook.com/ChurchesontheStreetsSTL/ She says the need is great.

Requested items:

Large roof Tarps

Flashlights

Batteries

Industrial extension cords

Work gloves

Heavy contractor trash bags

Sanitizer wipes

Ladders

Bleach

Sprayers

Cleaning towels

Wet wipes

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Dog food

Cat food

5 gallon buckets with lids

Roofing nails

Hammers

First aid items:

Bandages

Gauze

Antibiotic ointment

Peroxide

Bandaids

Diapers

Baby wipes

Toddler and baby food

Prepackaged foods non-perishable

Gallon bottles of water

You can make a tax-deductible monetary donation through PayPal to ChurchesOnTheStreets@gmail.com

You can give on the website at churchesonthestreets.com, click the donate button and follow the prompts.

You can also mail a check

COTS

P. O. Box 602

Wood River, IL 62095

Listen to the full interview with Valdez here:

Valdez 9-30-22.mp3