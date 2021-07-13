The Tokyo Olympics begin later this month, and an athlete from Central Illinois is preparing for the trip to Japan. Kelsey Card, a 2011 graduate of Carlinville High School, will represent the United States in the discus throw.
This is the second Olympics for Card, who competed in Rio de Janeiro Brazil in 2016. But with no fans allowed at the games, Card said it will be different this year.
But she says without fans in, that may lead to more camaraderie with other athletes. The Olympic Games run July 23 – Aug. 8. You can hear the full interview with Card under the Let’s Talk podcast tab.