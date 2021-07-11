The weather is starting to warm up, and that’s good news for gardeners looking to harvest warm-season vegetables like tomatoes and peppers. The waves of precipitation have been a challenge, however, as these vegetables like to have their drinks in moderation.
Master Gardener Nancy Orrill, project leader at the Village Garden in Godfrey, said in the case of tomatoes, sporadic watering can result in a condition called blossom end rot.
She suggests using a soaker hose on a regular basis to give your plants an even watering. If you have any gardening questions, you can call the Master Gardener Help Line at (618) 344-4230.