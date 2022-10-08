A local man is publicly thanking a crew of ironworkers from an East St. Louis union for saving the day when a contractor bailed out on a big job. Ted Kochanski says he spent his life savings on a steel building for his property, but the crew he hired to assemble the structure took the money and disappeared.
That’s when Kochanski tells The Big Z the materials sat outside, exposed to the elements for about a year.
And he notes they are doing it free of charge as part of their apprenticeship program. You can hear the full interview with Kochanski at this story here: