A number of local libraries will receive a share of more than $5.7 million from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. The money is from a combination of sources, including the American Rescue Plan Act. Most of the local recipients will receive in the neighborhood of $25,000.
The grants were awarded based on responding directly to the COVID-19 pandemic by modifying services and developing resources for the local workforce. Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt says there are three types of grants being awarded.
The second grant focuses on libraries offering more digital services, and the third helps libraries restore the ability to offer clean and safe spaces while preventing the spread of COVID-19. You can see a list of local awards below:
Alton Hayner Public Library District $24,317
Bethalto Bethalto Public Library District $25,000
Bunker Hill Bunker Hill CUD 8 $23,149
Bunker Hill Bunker Hill Public Library District $8,500
Collinsville Mississippi Valley Library District $25,000
Edwardsville Illinois Heartland Library System $25,000
Granite City Six Mile Regional Library District $50,000
Jerseyville Jerseyville Public Library $6,820