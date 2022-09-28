More than 100 libraries across central and southern Illinois are taking part in the 4th annual Library Crawl in October. From October 1 through October 31. You are invited to visit as many libraries as you can to see the diverse offerings at each one.
The idea is to encourage library users to explore the resources of other libraries that are available. Executive Director of the Hayner Public Library District tells The Big Z you can pick up a passport at any participating library and try to visit at least five participating libraries during the month.
Participating libraries include all three Hayner locations in Alton, as well as libraries in places like Wood River, Bethalto, Roxana, Hartford, East Alton, Edwardsville, and Jerseyville. The first Library Crawl was in 2019, introduced by the Bethalto Public Library, which continues to coordinate the event. For more information call your local library or go to www.illinoisheartland.org