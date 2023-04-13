With gun violence continuing to be an issue in the St, Louis and surrounding region, a local hospital system is giving away free gun locks. BJC Healthcare – the parent company of Alton Memorial Hospital – is expanding its gun lock giveaway program after starting in 2021.
BJC’s emergency rooms will have a kiosk at which to get the free gun locks. According to information provided by the company, two-thirds of families who received a gun lock through this program are using them. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z gun locks are a great way to safely store your firearms.
Gun locks are currently available at the police station, and will soon be available at Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital in North St. Louis County near the I-270 and Route 367 interchange.