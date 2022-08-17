Have you ever wanted to ask a question to a real astronaut? If you are involved with the local Girl Scouts, you’ll have that chance coming up next month. The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will welcome Dr. Sandra Magnus for a presentation in Belleville on Saturday September 10.
Dr. Magnus is a native of Belleville and a retired astronaut, having worked in the Space Shuttle Program and spending time on the International Space Station. She’s also a Girl Scout alum and a recent inductee into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame. On September 10, Dr. Sandra Magnus will lead a presentation for the scouts on the importance of STEM education.
Local scout leaders can contact the Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois for additional details on how to attend the event. For more information, go to https://www.gsofsi.org/