School districts across Illinois named in a lawsuit against the COVID-19 mask mandate from the governor have reacted with updated rules regarding masks and COVID-19 testing. Some districts now say wearing a mask is optional for all students and staff and are also making COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff and students optional, while other districts say it only applies to the families that sued the state.
Last Friday, a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor JB Pritzker’s mask mandates. More than 700 parents and even some school staff filed suit last year against 146 school districts, and last Friday gained a victory with the order. Governor’s Pritzker’s office said it asked the Illinois Attorney General to appeal that decision, but on Sunday, the Southwestern School District says face coverings would now be optional district-wide except on school buses, COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated staff is now optional, and students and staff would no longer be excluded from school for a “close contact” with someone who tests positive for COVID. Meanwhile, superintendents in Collinsville and Edwardsville said their districts would keep the masking and testing in place except for those families involved in the suit.
Other area districts named in the suit are Bond County, Columbia, Highland, Mascoutah, Red Bud, Triad, Waterloo, and Wesclin.