With fuel prices the highest they’ve been since 20008, more and more people are looking into public transportation to get to work. With Express service to Downtown St. Louis, high frequency bus service throughout Madison County, and carpool and vanpool options through RideFinders, Madison County Transit offers commuters a number of options that the head of the agency says will save residents hundreds of dollars each month.
S.J. Morrison tells The Big Z many are surprised to find MCT offers services he calls “very affordable.”
Every weekday, MCT Express buses carry hundreds of Madison County residents to and from St. Louis. MCT offers a number of park and ride lots throughout Madison County, including a new location at Eastgate Plaza, complete with an expanded passenger waiting facility. You can find out more about MCT services at www.mct.org