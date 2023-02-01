The Civil Air Patrol is a Total Force partner and Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, there to search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe. The local unit – the 286th Composite Squadron – held an open house and awards program Tuesday at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto.
Major Michael Thompson tells The Big Z the cadets were presented the Crisis Ribbon for their work during the COVID crisis.
According to the CAP’s website, the organization’s 60,000 members selflessly devote their time, energy, and expertise toward the well-being of their communities, while also promoting aviation and related fields through aerospace/STEM education and helping shape future leaders through CAP’s cadet program.