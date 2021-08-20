If you feel moved to help the people of Haiti as they deal with the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tropical storm, a local church is collecting donations. The First Christian Church of Alton has started fundraising for the effort, which can quickly get the money to the “boots on the ground” in Haiti.
Pastor Jim Johnston said there's a dire need for essentials, as the destruction is great.
Johnston said it is a dangerous area right now, not just because of the natural disasters, but because gang members are on the highway making it risky to travel. Donations can be dropped off at the church, 760 Washington Ave. You can also call the church at (618) 462-7541, or Johnston at (618) 789-4962 to make arrangements.