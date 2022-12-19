If you’ve seen a post about an injured, lost pet or a missing child while scrolling through Facebook, the Better Business Bureau wants you to check its validity before resharing. While some of these posts are legitimate, others are nothing more than scammers trying to get you to do their dirty work.
BBB investigator Don O’Brien explains.
Another version of this scam is the “Let’s make him famous” claim that shows a guy allegedly stealing catalytic converters. O’Brien says you can gauge the legitimacy of a post like this by using some common sense. If a child goes missing or a tragedy occurs, you'll most likely see it on different news outlets or shared by law enforcement, not on a random post. Do a reverse image search on Google. That will allow you to find out if the pictures you saw were used on other ads or websites in different cities. And copy and paste the text from the post into Facebook's search tool to see if other posts with the same text and different pictures show up.