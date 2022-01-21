Governor JB Pritzker is announcing a new round of Back-to-Business grants for small businesses in Illinois. $111-million dollars in grants is going to businesses across the state, including several here in the Riverbend.
The money is meant to help with things like hiring staff and maintaining COVID-19 protocols, according to Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity acting director Sylvia Garcia.
The application period for back to business grants has ended but grants are still going out to prior applicants on a rolling basis. Among the local recipients of some of the larger amounts: Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton receives $250,000, Mac's Time Out Lounge in Alton gets $140,000, and The Old Bakery Beer Company receives $105,000. You can see the full list of grant recipients here:
Jersey County
Green Tree Inn, Elsah $10,000
Midwest Property Management - Pere Marquette Lodge, Grafton $250,000
Madison County
Abbott & Bond - The Fashion Lane, Alton $10,000
Affirmation Fitness, Alton $5,000
Alton Symphony Orchestra, Alton $20,000
Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge, Alton $30,000
Catdaddy's Inc., Alton $20,000
Jacoby Arts Center, Alton $10,000
Beall Mansion an Elegant Bed & Breakfast Inn, Alton $15,000
Morrison's Irish Pub, Alton $25,000
Lovett Soul Food, Alton $15,000
Mayan Enterprises Inc., Alton 62002 $15,000
My Just Desserts, Alton $35,000
Piasa Body Art, Alton $15,000
Scott M Wolter DMD PC, Alton $10,000
The Grapevine of Alton, Alton $5,000
The Lovejoy Weddings & Events Inc., Alton $10,000
The Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton $105,000
Van Lenhardt, Inc. - Mac's Time Out Lounge, Alton $140,000
Bo-Jacs Sports Bar, Wood River $10,000
Budget Signs, Trophies & Plaques, Wood River $15,000
Caldieraro Family Dentistry, Wood River $5,000
Tuji Mgmt Inc. - Subway, Wood River $15,000