Governor JB Pritzker is announcing a new round of Back-to-Business grants for small businesses in Illinois. $111-million dollars in grants is going to businesses across the state, including several here in the Riverbend.

The money is meant to help with things like hiring staff and maintaining COVID-19 protocols, according to Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity acting director Sylvia Garcia.

The application period for back to business grants has ended but grants are still going out to prior applicants on a rolling basis. Among the local recipients of some of the larger amounts: Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton receives $250,000, Mac's Time Out Lounge in Alton gets $140,000, and The Old Bakery Beer Company receives $105,000. You can see the full list of grant recipients here:

Jersey County

Green Tree Inn, Elsah $10,000

Midwest Property Management - Pere Marquette Lodge, Grafton $250,000

Madison County

Abbott & Bond - The Fashion Lane, Alton $10,000

Affirmation Fitness, Alton $5,000

Alton Symphony Orchestra, Alton $20,000

Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge, Alton $30,000

Catdaddy's Inc., Alton $20,000

Jacoby Arts Center, Alton $10,000

Beall Mansion an Elegant Bed & Breakfast Inn, Alton $15,000

Morrison's Irish Pub, Alton $25,000

Lovett Soul Food, Alton $15,000

Mayan Enterprises Inc., Alton 62002 $15,000

My Just Desserts, Alton $35,000

Piasa Body Art, Alton $15,000

Scott M Wolter DMD PC, Alton $10,000

The Grapevine of Alton, Alton $5,000

The Lovejoy Weddings & Events Inc., Alton $10,000

The Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton $105,000

Van Lenhardt, Inc. - Mac's Time Out Lounge, Alton $140,000

Bo-Jacs Sports Bar, Wood River $10,000

Budget Signs, Trophies & Plaques, Wood River $15,000

Caldieraro Family Dentistry, Wood River $5,000

Tuji Mgmt Inc. - Subway, Wood River $15,000