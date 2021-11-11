Veterans and their families enjoyed a free breakfast and musical performance at the fourth annual Breakfast for a Hero on Thursday at Best Western Premier in Alton.
Local businesses sponsored the breakfast and Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey led the effort. Financial adviser Terri Schneider of Claywell Asset Management said the whole office came up with the idea.
Last year, the pandemic turned the event into a drive-through lunch from Alton Sports Tap. But for the foreseeable future, the breakfast format is back, and Claywell Asset Management owner Jim Claywell says it’s likely they will return to the Alton hotel. Schneider estimates more than 160 attended.
Another addition likely to return is The Gibson Girls, a trio of Jerseyville sisters who harmonized on military-themed tunes such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”
Third Judicial Circuit Judge Sarah Smith, an Army colonel and state judge advocate for the Illinois Army National Guard, said Veterans Day is a reminder that a common purpose should unite Americans. She told the audience her husband, also an Afghanistan veteran, knew a combat veteran who took his own life in despair over an increasingly divided America.
Her husband’s friend is far from alone among veterans struggling with mental health issues, Smith said. She runs the veterans court in Madison County, and says it’s looking for mentors to help fellow veterans.
Dave Miller, St. Louis Regional Airport’s director of aviation, served more than 21 years as an Air Force pilot, racking up some 5,000 hours of flying time.