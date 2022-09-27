A local auto repair shop is joining others around the United States and Canada to raise funds for breast cancer vaccine research. During October, Pro Automotive Services in Wood River will join hundreds of Independent Auto Repair Shops as part of the Brakes for Breast fundraiser.
As part of the fundraiser, participating auto repair facilities will give away free brake pads or shoes. Pro Automotive Services owner Jennifer Baggett tells The Big Z how it works.
Baggett says the trials are showing a lot of promise. Brakes for Breasts fundraising efforts started in 2011 with 5 automotive repair shops in the Cleveland, Ohio area that raised $10,000 and has now evolved to incorporate hundreds of shops in the United States and Canada. For more information, go to www.proautomotiveservices.com