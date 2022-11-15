The directors of five airports in the St. Louis region will meet Wednesday to discuss their various roles in the local aviation industry. Among those with a seat at the table will be the director at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto, Danny Adams.
Hosted by the St. Louis Regional Freightway, Adams tells The Big Z where St. Louis Regional fits in.
Also participating in the discussion will be the directors at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, and Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, MO.