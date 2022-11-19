If you are heading to Grafton this weekend, you'll be able to lace up your ice skates. The Loading Dock has again converted its warehouse into an ice-skating rink, and the plan is to have it open for customers starting today (Sat).
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z this will be their 8th season.
The warehouse is fitted with overhead heaters for the bleacher, concession, and skate rental areas. The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio will remain open throughout the season to enjoy the scenery.
Hours:
Open weekends November 19, 2022 – February 26, 2023
Friday: 5pm-10pm
Saturday: 12pm-10pm
Sunday: 12pm-8pm
Holiday Hours:
Open DAILY November 23-27 & December 19 - January 4
Sunday – Saturday: 12pm-10pm
CLOSED Thanksgiving Day & Christmas Day
OPEN 11am-4pm Christmas Eve
OPEN 12pm-8pm MLK & President’s Day
For more information, go to https://www.graftonloadingdock.com/ice-rink