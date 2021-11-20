Loading Dock Ice Rink.jpg

The Loading Dock in Grafton is bringing back its ice-skating rink for another season this fall and winter. The warehouse has been turned into an ice-skating rink, and it opens today (Saturday) for the season that runs through February 27.

Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe, tells The Big Z you are welcome to skate whether you are experienced or have never skated before.

Jobe - Loading Dock 2.mp3

He says there will be opportunities for private parties as well as a number of open skates.

Rates:

All Day Skate Pass: $10.50

Skate Rental: $5

Hours:

Open weekends November 20, 2021 – February 27, 2022

Friday: 5pm-10pm

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Holiday Hours:

Open DAILY 12pm-8pm November 24th- 28th & December 24th - January 4th.

Open 12pm-5pm Christmas Eve

Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

For more information, contact The Loading Dock at 618-556-7951 or loadingdock@gtec.com