The Loading Dock in Grafton is bringing back its ice-skating rink for another season this fall and winter. The warehouse has been turned into an ice-skating rink, and it opens today (Saturday) for the season that runs through February 27.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe, tells The Big Z you are welcome to skate whether you are experienced or have never skated before.
He says there will be opportunities for private parties as well as a number of open skates.
Rates:
All Day Skate Pass: $10.50
Skate Rental: $5
Hours:
Open weekends November 20, 2021 – February 27, 2022
Friday: 5pm-10pm
Saturday: 12pm-10pm
Sunday: 12pm-8pm
Holiday Hours:
Open DAILY 12pm-8pm November 24th- 28th & December 24th - January 4th.
Open 12pm-5pm Christmas Eve
Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day
For more information, contact The Loading Dock at 618-556-7951 or loadingdock@gtec.com