The central Illinois tradition that is the Litchfield Pickers Market returns in May. The market is a place where people to gather to find antique and vintage items made prior to 1980. The market is held the second Sunday of each month from 9am-3pm through October.
There is live music at these events, which begin May 8th at 400 North State Street. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President/CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z
Vendor applications are still being accepted. You can do that online at http://visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket/ or at Litchfield City Hall located at 120 East Ryder Street, or call 217-324-8147 for more information.