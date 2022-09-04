The State of Illinois recently put a hold on household hazardous waste collections, as an incinerator in Ohio that dealt with much of the waste went offline after a fire. Madison County has worked out a process whereby they will be able to resume limited collections at its facility in Wood River.
The facility will still be open from 8am-3pm on the first Saturday and third Friday of each month. Madison County Resource Management Coordinator Brandon Banks tells The Big Z items including pesticides, herbicides, lawn fertilizers/chemicals, pool chemicals, and medicines.
Medicines are still eligible for drop off at local sheriff’s offices and police stations. To make an appointment for drop-off at the former emissions testing facility in Wood River on Old St. Louis Road, call 618-296-5237 or visit: https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/recycle_events.php