Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has conceded in her race for re-election. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will head to an April 4th runoff election to determine her successor since neither received more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday.
Vallas earned about 35% of the votes. Lightfoot finished 3rd in the race. Lightfoot, who was running for re-election after being elected in 2019, has dealt with several issues, including public safety and clashes with the Chicago Teachers Union, who eventually would go on to put their support behind Johnson.