Pioneers will gather at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford next Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the 219th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Expedition's arrival at their Illinois winter encampment Camp River Dubois. The event is free and open to the public and activities will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. inside the Interpretive Center.
Brad Winn is the site superintendent at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site:
Soldiers in period uniform will be on hand. Lewis and Clark Expedition uniforms can be seen on demonstrators of the White Pirogue boat. The War of 1812 artillery unit will display and interpret their cannon and equipment; some of the Expedition soldiers went on to serve during this conflict.
Another exciting addition this year will be a visit from St. Nicholas. Children are invited to come and get their pictures with him and see how gifts would have been brought to children in the early 1800s.