Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting you to go “Hiking Through the Holidays” at its Godfrey campus. There is a new self-guided walking tour getting ready to debut in December, and it’s been an effort of many of the school’s departments to bring it all together.
Debbie Witsken, president of the Lewis and Clark Faculty Association says it’s an opportunity to welcome community members to campus.
Parking is free and located behind the McPike Math and Science Complex. There is no cost for this family-friendly hiking adventure, which starts on the west side of campus, near the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex. Enter the trail head through the tennis pavilion and follow the lights and signage. Due to uneven terrain, the trail is not wheelchair accessible. You are also recommended to wear sturdy footwear and use caution on the paths.
Hours: Fridays & Saturdays, December 2 - 23 from 5-9pm.
Meet Blazer, the college’s mascot from 6-8pm December 10, 17 & 23.