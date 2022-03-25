After scaling back its offerings over the past couple of years due to public health concerns, the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford is ready for a reboot of sorts. The 2022 calendar has been published, and there is a mix of familiar events and some new ones too.
Lewis and Clark State Historic Site Manager Brad Winn tells The Big Z he expects most of their volunteers to return.
The first event will be a presentation exploring the struggle over slavery in early Illinois History on April 23. The site is open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday from 9am-5pm, and Winn says he hopes to see that expand to seven days a week this summer. For more details, you can go to their website: https://campdubois.com/