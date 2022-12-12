Lewis and Clark Community College has introduced a new logo and branding for the institution. The college officially unveiled the new design, additional colors, and tagline on Monday after a year-long study of everything that represents the Godfrey-based school that is 52 years old.
While there have been a few changes along the way, this is the first formal update to the branding of the school since its inception. College President Dr. Ken Trzaska tells The Big Z it’s all about the students:
The new logo was unveiled on the large sign along Godfrey Road just before the celebration event on Monday afternoon in The Commons which was attended by more than 100 students, faculty, and staff. “Driven to Discover” is the new tagline for the school and a new promotional video also had its debut.
Trailblazer blue and white will remain the primary school colors, but secondary colors of battleship grey, sunglow (gold), and black have been added. A new website is currently being designed and should be ready for its debut later next spring.